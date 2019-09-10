Leonard Green Partners LP Has Raised Twitter (TWTR) Position by $2.56 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stock Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $11.64 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 264,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 861,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 52,572 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 6.10M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.83% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Ingalls Snyder Limited Com stated it has 7,435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.1% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Sun Life invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru Inc Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Geode Ltd Co owns 9.62M shares. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 251,871 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Com owns 208,038 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 93,825 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Capstone Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 14,864 shares. Atwood & Palmer has invested 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 4,695 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 0.27% stake. Moreover, Washington Cap Mngmt has 0.64% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 0.02% or 24,944 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 43,800 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.16% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 68,877 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 30,979 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny accumulated 74,800 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Moody Bankshares Tru Division reported 206 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 7,285 shares. Westfield LP holds 0.32% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 946,345 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 9,000 shares. Axa holds 31,825 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 91,030 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 365,374 shares to 823,450 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 447,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).