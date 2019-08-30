Leonard Green Partners LP Has Raised Stake in Twitter (TWTR); Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Increased Twitter (TWTR) Stake

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 1.90 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant left in January; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 1.90 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,726 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 0% or 9,185 shares. Arrow Financial holds 0.15% or 20,065 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fin has invested 0.07% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 11,624 shares. Bailard Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Andra Ap stated it has 102,000 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 3.45M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.08% stake. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 1,175 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd holds 3.99 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 2,000 are owned by Peoples Fincl Service. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Bamco New York invested in 1,592 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,961 shares to 424,191 shares, valued at $17.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,301 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

