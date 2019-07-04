Leonard Green Partners LP Has Raised Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $2.73 Million as Stock Value Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Dalal Street Has Raised Its Holding by $47.25 Million as Shares Declined

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 13.36 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %)

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $305.43. About 851,134 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.01% or 3,186 shares. Ally Financial holds 0.12% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holding Incorporated accumulated 1.27M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 37,263 shares. America First Investment Ltd, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,335 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0.36% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 28,715 shares. 1.87 million are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 392,300 shares. Andra Ap reported 155,300 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 1.18 million shares. Research Glob Invsts accumulated 17.87M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.2% or 49,013 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 72.65M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.91 million shares.

