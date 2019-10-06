Leonard Green Partners LP Has Increased Cintas (CTAS) Stake by $1.19 Million; Stock Price Rose; Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST)

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $262.86. About 385,553 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,250 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50 million, up from 11,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 4.27M shares traded or 102.24% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $643.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 284,001 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Wealthquest holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,059 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 3,477 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co owns 1,510 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors owns 8,611 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 0.13% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 87,158 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Llc reported 1,050 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Management Grp holds 0.04% or 141,027 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Financial Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 50 shares. Mount Lucas Limited Partnership invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 13,881 shares. Putnam Fl Management stated it has 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 215 are held by Destination Wealth Mngmt.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Cintas Stock Advanced 10% in February – Motley Fool” on March 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cintas Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadinha And Communications Lc holds 117,589 shares or 5.62% of its portfolio. 1,970 are owned by Hrt Financial Ltd Liability. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.36% or 5,754 shares in its portfolio. Semper Augustus Grp Limited Co reported 19,530 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri invested in 0.11% or 3,685 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 43,783 shares stake. The Florida-based Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). North Point Port Managers Oh stated it has 70,059 shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 1.76% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 850 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sun Life Inc stated it has 356 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 46,151 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio.