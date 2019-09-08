Leonard Green Partners LP Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $3.56 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Share Price Declined, Legacy Capital Partners Has Raised Stake

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 5.98M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 24/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS U.S. OIL PRODUCTION RISING FAST; 10/05/2018 – U.S. military seeks rules for drilling in eastern Gulf of Mexico; 16/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s Jan-Apr gas exports from Shah Deniz l fall 6.4 pct yr/yr; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Kjetel Digre appointed SVP Operations of Aker BP; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES STICKING TO 5-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING PLAN; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 08/05/2018 – LIGHTSOURCE BP BUYS UBIWORX TO STRENGTHEN DIGITAL CAPABILITY; 10/04/2018 – BP BP COMMITS TO 2 NEW NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS; 16/03/2018 – PKO BP: REGULATOR WANTS IT TO REATIN AT LEAST 75% 2017 PROFIT; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH IS NOT OVERHEATED

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s What to Expect from Amazon’s (AMZN) Q1 2019 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Amazon Stock Looks Poised to Be Hit by Multiple Compression – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CrowdStrike Wows Analysts With Execution: ‘Difficult Not To Be Impressed’ – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Capital Lp invested in 1.27% or 6,000 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas has invested 3.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 241 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 4.41 million shares. Duncker Streett & Com Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,240 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 104,621 shares. Principal Financial Grp stated it has 1.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 673,793 shares. Glynn Capital Management Ltd Company owns 23,454 shares. Moreover, Epoch Investment Partners Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 137 were accumulated by Tradition Limited Com. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 2.62% or 554,678 shares in its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 131 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Consulate accumulated 0.15% or 187 shares. Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 65 shares.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $84.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP, Glencore stuck with tainted Russian crude – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP: The Best Energy Stock There Is – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Fell 36.6% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Most Amazing Quote From BP’s Q2 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.