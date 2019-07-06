Leonard Green Partners LP Has Cut Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $3.56 Million as Shares Rose; Beck Capital Management Cut Its Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Position by $1.96 Million; Stock Price Rose

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 01/05/2018 – Kara Nortman Says Late-Stage Investors Are Always Looking at Amazon (Video); 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 1.20 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 24,523 shares to 26,185 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com (NYSE:ACRE) by 45,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.14 million for 11.47 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.59B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 80,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.