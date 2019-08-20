Leonard Green Partners LP Has Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $3.56 Million; Welch & Forbes Maintains Position in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1810.94. About 970,730 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Pushes Discretionary Sector Lower; 10 Of 11 Sectors Higher — MarketWatch

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 20.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 67,473 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 56,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $101.5. About 322,840 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Ltd Co owns 3,795 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Management has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bollard stated it has 44,980 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Kames Pcl accumulated 3.53% or 69,931 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5.35M are held by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Scharf Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 370 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services invested in 9,576 shares. Financial Advisory accumulated 418 shares. Sky Investment Group accumulated 874 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division has 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Girard Partners Ltd owns 5,839 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Compton Capital Ri holds 1,232 shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd holds 0.83% or 1,864 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 80,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq" on August 13, 2019

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.21 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management reported 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Davis R M reported 0.22% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 5,628 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,840 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 44,221 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Provident Invest holds 2,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Diversified holds 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 3,718 shares. Covington Cap reported 47,998 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 233,758 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Co owns 5,646 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 9,700 are owned by Valley Advisers. Moors & Cabot holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 2,134 shares. 799,321 are owned by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Pnc Services Grp reported 42,607 shares stake.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Tractor Supply Co. Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq" on August 05, 2019