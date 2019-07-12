Leonard Green Partners LP Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $3.56 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Ronna Sue Cohen Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.77 Million

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10191.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 17,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.8. About 9.05 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $13.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2014.21. About 1.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 1,321 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,515 shares. Mcf Ltd Com reported 197 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Inv LP has 0.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc holds 2.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 12,758 shares. Moreover, Luxor Capital Gru LP has 2.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). B & T Capital Dba Alpha Capital reported 2,550 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. 13,175 were accumulated by Redwood Invs Ltd. Credit Agricole S A invested in 1.96% or 20,121 shares. Fincl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd, Singapore-based fund reported 8,793 shares. Private Tru Na invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 179 are owned by Penn Davis Mcfarland. Blue Fincl Cap invested 5.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 80,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Hldgs A S holds 6.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4.07M shares. 4,000 are owned by Letko Brosseau & Assocs. West Coast Finance Llc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ledyard State Bank holds 217,153 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 1.63% stake. Accredited Investors invested in 0.38% or 16,022 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 1.41M shares stake. Agf Invests invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 5.02M shares stake. Davis Selected Advisers holds 1.85 million shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Raymond James stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone Prtn Lc owns 46,300 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. First City Cap Mgmt invested in 2.54% or 29,992 shares. Grand Jean Capital Inc invested in 113,776 shares or 5.46% of the stock. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 17,670 shares.

