Leonard Green Partners LP Has Boosted Stake in Cintas (CTAS) by $1.19 Million as Share Value Rose; Spinnaker Trust Has Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $313,120; Share Price Declined

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $267.76. About 187,439 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,448 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 20,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 1.49 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QCT REVENUES OF $$3,897 MLN VS $3,676 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Director Nominees Also Disqualified From Standing for Election to Qualcomm Board; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY-SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER; 29/05/2018 – Fudzilla: Qualcomm meeting with China’s antitrust regulators; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video)

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,217 shares to 33,595 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 5,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 904,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Communication Services (VOX).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $643.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 8.75M shares to 9.98 million shares, valued at $263.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 802,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

