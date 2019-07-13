Leonard Green Partners LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $2.73 Million; Westpac Banking Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) Has Cut by $7.09 Billion

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.57M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 64,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,231 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56B, down from 279,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.69M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Mngmt Co holds 1.46% or 10,740 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Lc has invested 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Washington Fincl Bank accumulated 1.46% or 33,554 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.55% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Rudman Errol M holds 1.13% or 6,090 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 17,124 shares. Pictet Bancorporation Limited reported 2.9% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 494,570 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 29,370 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 0.01% or 439 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prtn Lc reported 17,727 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moneta Gru Inv Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 928 shares. 64,536 were reported by Sandler Capital Management. Clean Yield Group stated it has 4,057 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aviance Capital Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9 shares. Proshare Lc accumulated 0.58% or 885,780 shares. Sigma Planning holds 17,570 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sequoia Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,101 shares. Northern Tru owns 10.69M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2.44M shares. 28,722 are owned by Dupont Capital. Palisade Asset Lc reported 8,990 shares stake. Liberty Cap Mngmt holds 0.28% or 5,001 shares. Haverford Financial Svcs has invested 3.35% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 126,700 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 65,999 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 16,698 shares to 202,651 shares, valued at $13.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 108,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.