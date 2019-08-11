Leonard Green Partners LP Decreased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined; As Cbs (CBS) Market Value Rose, Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $664,063

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 49.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 14,519 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 28,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 4.95M shares traded or 114.46% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – S&P PLACES ‘BBB’ RATING ON CBS ON CREDITWATCH NEG; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 17/05/2018 – Common Sense: A Battle for Control of CBS, With Far-Reaching Consequences; 16/05/2018 – The showdown comes as the Redstones were seeking to merge CBS and Viacom; 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Ordered Not to Act on CBS Before Thursday; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom; 16/05/2018 – Amendment of CBS Bylaws Comes Ahead of Court Hearing in Delaware; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 14/05/2018 – CBS and Board Special Committee File Lawsuit Against Controlling Shareholder National Amusements, Shari Redstone, Sumner Redstone; 02/04/2018 – CBS Would Value Viacom Below Current Market Value: Report — MarketWatch

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos don’t do calls. Rex Tillerson didn’t, either. But they earned that right; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMAZON.COM IN TALKS WITH AIRLINE AZUL FOR SHIPPING OF GOODS IN BRAZIL; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.16% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc owns 38,290 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Burney stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Somerset Tru Comm holds 0.54% or 21,544 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Lc holds 7,431 shares. Gabelli And Com Investment Advisers Inc holds 10,450 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kistler holds 0.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 4,363 shares. Hbk Invs L P, Texas-based fund reported 189,876 shares. Brookmont Cap Management invested in 1.34% or 45,708 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 0.05% or 39,288 shares. Adage Capital Partners Group Limited Liability Corp holds 1.18M shares. Quantres Asset Ltd invested in 6,600 shares. Becker Cap Management holds 1.04% or 593,155 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co owns 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,640 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corporation by 8,232 shares to 21,979 shares, valued at $23.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton & Inc Ma has 19,307 shares for 5.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, United Asset Strategies has 1.9% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,535 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 1,928 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 179 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Advsrs Ltd stated it has 5,855 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) holds 265 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Prns Limited Company has 6.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 1.8% stake. Ghp Investment invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru Company has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). America First Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. 136,736 were reported by Polar Llp. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust has 1.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,985 shares.

