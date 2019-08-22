Leonard Green Partners LP Decreased Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $3.56 Million as Share Price Declined; Wynnefield Capital Decreased Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by $1.48 Million as Stock Rose

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $701.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.91% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 549,039 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp; 26/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony; 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kaptur: Kaptur: Resources for Great Lakes, opioid crisis, manufacturing and clean energy secured in spending agreement; 20/03/2018 – Explore Bay Harbor Announces 2018 Magazine and Great Lakes Center for the Arts Summer Lineup; 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown, Portman Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle at the Chicago Cultural Center June 2-October 1; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 05/04/2018 – Amazon’s Cloud Show: Good Vibes — Barron’s Blog; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Lakes wins $70M award for San Jacinto River project – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $48 Million Tampa Deepening Award – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GLDD) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 22,262 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co holds 0.19% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Management Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Raymond James & Associates accumulated 21,837 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0% or 2.82 million shares. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated holds 1.21 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 2,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 87,393 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 102,400 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 477,766 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). 20,434 are held by Menta Ltd Company.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ami Invest Mgmt invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beddow Cap Management reported 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 5,568 shares. Drw Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 145 shares. Alexandria Ltd Company has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kbc Group Nv owns 117,018 shares. First Amer Fincl Bank holds 1.16% or 9,003 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Management Limited Liability Company invested 7.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinebridge Lp holds 29,020 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Trustmark State Bank Department has 0.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pitcairn has invested 1.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trb Advisors LP holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,100 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,719 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Big Tech Earnings This Week: Facebook, Amazon, and Alphabet – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.71 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.