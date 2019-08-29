Leonard Green Partners LP Boosted Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $2.73 Million; B&G Foods (BGS) Stake Upped by Champlain Investment Partners Llc

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 98,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 2.89 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.68 million, up from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in B&G Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 941,897 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – KRUK SA KRU.WA – PROKURA NS FIZ SIGNS DEAL WITH BANK BGŻ BNP PARIBAS SA FOR PURCHASE OF DEBT PORTFOLIO; 14/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 13/03/2018 – B&G Foods Elects Robert D. Mills to the Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $9.56 during the last trading session, reaching $285.62. About 1.62M shares traded or 13.89% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) reported 18,340 shares. Winslow Management Limited Liability Com invested in 1.76% or 1.19M shares. Axiom Ltd Liability Corp De reported 0.78% stake. Dana Advsrs holds 0.23% or 17,636 shares in its portfolio. Atria Lc holds 8,019 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 27,927 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 6,000 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Daiwa Inc accumulated 0.05% or 22,597 shares. Howard Management owns 54,690 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 0.88% or 245,266 shares. Meritage Grp Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.19% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 1,092 are owned by Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Investment Services Wi invested in 3.42% or 11,403 shares.

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Hershey, One Brands, Pilgrim’s Pride, Hain Celestial, HGGC, Transom – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive B&G Foods’s (NYSE:BGS) Share Price Down By 39%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “B&G Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.