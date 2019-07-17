Leonard Green Partners LP Boosted Its Twitter (TWTR) Position by $2.56 Million; Millennium Management Has Boosted Holding in Stryker (Call) (SYK) as Stock Price Rose

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (Call) (SYK) by 101.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $205.4. About 706,392 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company's stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 10.74 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.58 million activity. Doliveux Roch also bought $8,117 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Tuesday, April 30. 9,477 Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares with value of $1.68 million were sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE. The insider Fink M Kathryn sold 180 shares worth $31,819.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 152,700 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,429 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.