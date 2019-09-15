Leonard Green Partners LP Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.89 Million; Stock Value Declined; Wellington Shields & Company Trimmed Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $994,704

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 2,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 71,546 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.34 million, down from 74,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $300.91. About 1.26 million shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $643.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 8.75 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

