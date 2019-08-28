Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Both Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Leo Holdings Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Leo Holdings Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 30.6% respectively. Insiders owned 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.