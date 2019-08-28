Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Both Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|151.94
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|14
|0.21
|N/A
|-0.61
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Leo Holdings Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Leo Holdings Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 30.6% respectively. Insiders owned 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
|Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
|-2.1%
|0.92%
|-4.19%
|-2.8%
|-18.35%
|2.28%
For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Summary
Leo Holdings Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.