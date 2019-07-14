Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

Both Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|98.37
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Leo Holdings Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Leo Holdings Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.82% and 65%. Leo Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 24.55%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.58%
|-1.35%
|5.03%
|0%
|0%
|5.46%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.1%
|1.08%
|2.38%
|3.92%
|3.19%
|3.4%
For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
Leo Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
