Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

Both Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 98.37 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Leo Holdings Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Leo Holdings Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.82% and 65%. Leo Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 24.55%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.58% -1.35% 5.03% 0% 0% 5.46% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.08% 2.38% 3.92% 3.19% 3.4%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.