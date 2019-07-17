Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 98.37 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 121.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Leo Holdings Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. Pure Acquisition Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings Corp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Leo Holdings Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Pure Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 56.54% respectively. About 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.58% -1.35% 5.03% 0% 0% 5.46% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.7% 1.41% 3.59% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats Pure Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.