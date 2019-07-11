Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

As Conglomerates businesses, Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 98.37 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leo Holdings Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 56.12% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.58% -1.35% 5.03% 0% 0% 5.46% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.1% 0.51% 1.85% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Graf Industrial Corp.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats Graf Industrial Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.