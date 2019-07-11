Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

As Conglomerates businesses, Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|98.37
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Leo Holdings Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 56.12% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.58%
|-1.35%
|5.03%
|0%
|0%
|5.46%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.51%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year Leo Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Graf Industrial Corp.
Summary
Leo Holdings Corp. beats Graf Industrial Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
