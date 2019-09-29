Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

Since Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 18.43M 0.07 151.94 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Leo Holdings Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Leo Holdings Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 180,509,304.60% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. was more bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.