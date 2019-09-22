Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

As Conglomerates businesses, Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33

Table 1 demonstrates Leo Holdings Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Andina Acquisition Corp. III seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Leo Holdings Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Leo Holdings Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Leo Holdings Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 50% respectively. 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 4 of the 6 factors Leo Holdings Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.