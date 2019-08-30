Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Leo Holdings Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Leo Holdings Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 79.4% respectively. Leo Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 24.55%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.