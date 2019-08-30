Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|151.94
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Leo Holdings Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Leo Holdings Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 79.4% respectively. Leo Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 24.55%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
For the past year Leo Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.