Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. (NYSE:RWGE) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 98.37 Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 88.43

Demonstrates Leo Holdings Corp. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. has than Leo Holdings Corp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Leo Holdings Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Leo Holdings Corp. and Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.82% and 52.51%. Insiders owned 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.58% -1.35% 5.03% 0% 0% 5.46% Regalwood Global Energy Ltd. 0.2% 1.4% 3.56% 4.85% 0% 3.56%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Regalwood Global Energy Ltd.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Regalwood Global Energy Ltd., a blank check company, intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.