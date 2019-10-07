Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) Comparison side by side

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|18.43M
|0.07
|151.94
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|11
|0.00
|40.00M
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Leo Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Leo Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|180,332,681.02%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|377,714,825.31%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 5.45% respectively. 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Leo Holdings Corp.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
