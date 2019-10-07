Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) Comparison side by side

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 18.43M 0.07 151.94 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 11 0.00 40.00M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Leo Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Leo Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 180,332,681.02% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 377,714,825.31% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Leo Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.82% and 5.45% respectively. 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Leo Holdings Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.