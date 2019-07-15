Leo Holdings Corp. (LHC) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) Contrasting side by side

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 98.37 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 149.85

Table 1 highlights Leo Holdings Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Leo Holdings Corp. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Leo Holdings Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Leo Holdings Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leo Holdings Corp. -0.58% -1.35% 5.03% 0% 0% 5.46% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.3% 1.31% 3.19% 0% 0% 2.14%

For the past year Leo Holdings Corp. was more bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.