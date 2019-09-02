Lenox Wealth Management Trimmed Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Position; Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Has 1.06 Sentiment

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) stake by 99.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 21,874 shares as Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 140 shares with $6,000 value, down from 22,014 last quarter. Smith & Nephew Plc now has $21.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 344,666 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 27/03/2018 – Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022: Major Players are Molnlycke, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast and ConvaTec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – DURING HIS NOTICE PERIOD, OLIVIER WILL BE AVAILABLE IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY TO PROVIDE ADVICE AND ASSISTANCE TO NAMAL IN HIS NEW ROLE; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Rev $1.2B; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Expects Trading Conditions to Return to More Normal Levels; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 Guidance After Mixed 1Q Performance; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation Protocol of the Installation of Knee Unicompartmental Prosthesis (Journey (Smith & Nephew)) With

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NXJ) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 17 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 16 decreased and sold their equity positions in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 4.85 million shares, up from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) stake by 260,345 shares to 260,371 valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerg Markets Bond (EMB) stake by 21,072 shares and now owns 21,194 shares. Ishares Mbs (MBB) was raised too.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $605.19 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 17.94 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund for 329,419 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 834,303 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.37% invested in the company for 845,579 shares. The New Jersey-based Lucas Capital Management has invested 0.35% in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 75,324 shares.