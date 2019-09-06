Lenox Wealth Management Trimmed Prologis (PLD) Stake by $1.30 Million as Shares Rose; Maltese Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $19.98 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 185,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 62.31M shares traded or 20.93% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 80.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 18,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 4,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 22,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.59. About 2.24M shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1,790 shares to 1,829 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa (HENKY) by 116,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.74 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cornerstone Advisors invested in 16,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Company has invested 0.12% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cibc Corp stated it has 83,472 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Holt Cap Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 7,862 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc (Wy) invested in 1.29% or 13,389 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 0% or 153 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.19% or 37,026 shares. Bb&T reported 75,831 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 2,234 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 7,495 shares. Alley Ltd Liability Company reported 30,280 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Cohen And Steers owns 5.14% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 25.73M shares. Fdx Advisors reported 12,974 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.34 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.