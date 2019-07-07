Lenox Wealth Management Trimmed Prologis (PLD) Position; Broadfin Capital Has Lowered Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stake By $2.40 Million

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 80.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 18,241 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 7.33%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 4,462 shares with $321,000 value, down from 22,703 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $52.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 1.25M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) stake by 23.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 800,200 shares as Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)’s stock declined 9.21%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 2.64M shares with $8.01M value, down from 3.44M last quarter. Antares Pharma Inc now has $551.28 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.39. About 886,924 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 14.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third Installment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 06/04/2018 – Antares Capital Supports Sentinel Capital Partners’ Acquisition of UBEO Business Services; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA: FDA GRANTS XYOSTED PDUFA DATE SEPT. 29, 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 20. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $485.71 million for 26.76 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) stake by 260,345 shares to 260,371 valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lonza Group Ltd (LZAGY) stake by 133,449 shares and now owns 133,556 shares. Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa (HENKY) was raised too.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis: Favorable Outlook But Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Prologis to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results July 16 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “GLP Goes From Possible U.S. IPO To Small Player In $18.7 Billion Asset Sale To Blackstone – Benzinga” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 2,466 shares. M&T Bankshares Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc owns 78,110 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Inc accumulated 0.01% or 20,701 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 1,889 shares stake. Nomura holds 0.03% or 93,125 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 116,252 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 868,241 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co owns 5.94 million shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 1,817 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bancorporation has 0.38% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 315,492 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Blackrock holds 0.21% or 65.18 million shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 83,210 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc increased Global Blood Therapeutics In stake by 45,309 shares to 395,309 valued at $20.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vericel Corp stake by 82,550 shares and now owns 272,550 shares. Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Llc invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Fosun Limited accumulated 0.11% or 591,708 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 488,795 shares or 0% of the stock. 13,553 are held by Creative Planning. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 112,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 35,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd has 437,163 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jw Asset Management Llc owns 1.92M shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Prudential has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Zuckerman Grp Inc Lc holds 100,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 1.09M shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co owns 269,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 856,716 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 111,050 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Antares Pharma: What The Market Is Missing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 265% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Antares Pharma Reports First Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Antares Pharma had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The stock of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James. Cowen & Co initiated the shares of ATRS in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by H.C. Wainwright.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.