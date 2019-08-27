Lenox Wealth Management Trimmed Position in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by $918,708 as Stock Price Rose; As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Valuation Rose, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Lifted by $567,072 Its Stake

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 21,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 22,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 466,927 shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to end six-month search for CEO tomorrow by naming ex; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Smith & Nephew, Inc.- Smith & Nephew Whipknot Soft Tissue Cinch #5 Sutures. PN: 7211015; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 19/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Supports AAFAO Courses with Donation of More Than $3M of Equipment to The Podiatry Institute; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Rev $1.2B; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 27/03/2018 – Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022: Major Players are Molnlycke, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast and ConvaTec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 8,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 109,928 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 101,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 211,752 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $160.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

