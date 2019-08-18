Lenox Wealth Management Trimmed Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position; Isramco Has 0.91 Sentiment

Isramco Inc (ISRL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 10 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 11 sold and decreased stock positions in Isramco Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 130,397 shares, down from 130,922 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Isramco Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 99.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 65,844 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 240 shares with $28,000 value, down from 66,084 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $12.00B valuation. The stock increased 2.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 605,732 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) stake by 10,522 shares to 10,644 valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Momo Inc stake by 22,127 shares and now owns 22,530 shares. Lonza Group Ltd (LZAGY) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.29’s average target is 10.18% above currents $120.07 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20. JP Morgan maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Monday, July 22. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $13600 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Monday, July 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Thursday, April 18. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $140 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of KSU in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Llc has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Btim has 51,720 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs has invested 0.14% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com holds 104,100 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Country Tru Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 49 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 4,413 shares. 452,663 are owned by 3G Capital L P. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,775 shares. First City Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.25% or 3,025 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Limited Liability accumulated 1,412 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt has 14,162 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability reported 38,012 shares stake.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern: No Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kansas City Southern Reports Record Revenue Despite Flat Volumes – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85M for 16.96 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.98% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $121.3. About 460 shares traded. Isramco, Inc. (ISRL) has risen 11.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRL News: 09/05/2018 – Isramco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 128% to 48 Days; 21/03/2018 NAPHTHA WEIGHS DELISTING ISRAMCO INC. FROM NASDAQ; 22/04/2018 – DJ Isramco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRL)

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. The company has market cap of $329.65 million. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. It has a 22.76 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in gas and oil wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.

American International Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Isramco, Inc. for 473 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 514 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 222 shares.