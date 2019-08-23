Lenox Wealth Management Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Trimmed by $7.64 Million; Etrade Capital Management Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 65,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 240 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 66,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $122.71. About 123,605 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 37.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 42,886 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $103.6. About 101,406 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,632 shares. 308,616 are held by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Co. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated, California-based fund reported 99 shares. 43,415 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Fincl Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 138 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,555 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 6,296 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 0.03% or 6,380 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 208 shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa reported 7,721 shares stake. Thomasville Comml Bank stated it has 3,948 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs owns 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 33,600 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 967 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 11,874 shares to 55,878 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,265 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $175.24M for 17.33 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1,790 shares to 1,829 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

