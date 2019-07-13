Lenox Wealth Management Raised Its Position in Simon Property Group (SPG) by $325,780 as Valuation Declined; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Position by $687,225 as Shares Declined

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 9,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,271 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 27,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 880,584 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4589.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, up from 39 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $162.26. About 807,107 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1,230 shares to 53 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 8,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,996 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital Incorporated owns 3,524 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.19% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Inc Lc owns 720 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0.59% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 340,953 shares. Bruni J V Comm Comm reported 3.12% stake. 7,170 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 447,066 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. 59,223 are held by Cipher Capital Limited Partnership. Pitcairn has 0.02% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Texas-based American National Ins Tx has invested 0.13% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Limited Company has invested 0.22% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Corda Mgmt Ltd owns 110,226 shares.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,033 shares to 11,057 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Cap holds 0.52% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 52,466 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.71% or 67,477 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Inc reported 3,397 shares stake. Moody Bank Trust Division owns 456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% stake. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Services invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Mufg Americas reported 2,865 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com owns 607,633 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Tiemann Inv Advisors holds 0.36% or 6,183 shares. Advsrs Asset Management holds 5,677 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jensen Management has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Jnba Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 380 shares.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 4.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.22 per share. EMN’s profit will be $293.79M for 9.14 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.77% EPS growth.