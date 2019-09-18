Lenox Wealth Management Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Upped by $686,256 as Shares Rose; Gramercy Funds Management Boosted Stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by $2.37 Million as Valuation Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 645.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 9,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 1,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.22. About 349,390 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,060 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 10,876 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 4 shares. Pggm Invs has 124,646 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Epoch Prtnrs accumulated 0.52% or 1.33 million shares. Castleark Limited Liability accumulated 4,420 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 218,374 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies stated it has 1% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Us State Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 330,455 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,814 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.02% or 31,599 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.19% or 80,000 shares. Enterprise Fin Serv Corporation has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 83,478 shares.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $334.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 21,464 shares to 13 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) by 1,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444 shares, and cut its stake in Aia Group Ltd (AAGIY).