Lenox Wealth Management Lowered Its Cubesmart (CUBE) Holding by $549,103; Valuation Rose; As Kohls (KSS) Share Value Declined, Kbc Group Nv Decreased Position

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 20,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 203,882 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, down from 223,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 2.51M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 17,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 18,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.20M shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 35,479 shares. Bokf Na holds 83,920 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Numerixs Tech accumulated 21,112 shares. Earnest Prtnrs reported 65 shares stake. Lasalle Mngmt Llc holds 4.20 million shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Incorporated has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,053 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 32,925 are owned by Holt Cap Advsr Limited Dba Holt Cap Partners L P. Moreover, Congress Asset Com Ma has 0.07% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 165,702 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company has 24,642 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 172,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 734 were reported by Huntington Commercial Bank. Bailard Inc invested in 8,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 1,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (NYSE:SHI) by 13,839 shares to 14,144 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lonza Group Ltd (LZAGY) by 133,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.31M for 20.87 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $136.37 million for 13.74 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 27,457 shares to 71,505 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 58,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.42% or 76,118 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 10,020 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments, a Japan-based fund reported 820 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) owns 3,557 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 20,409 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa owns 0.15% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 263,494 shares. 8,638 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) has 9,901 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 135,366 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,057 shares. Virtu Limited Co reported 16,391 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Personal Services invested in 0% or 70 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 10,850 shares.