Lenox Wealth Management Lowered Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) by $591,872 as Stock Declined; Landscape Capital Management Has Increased Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stake by $4.01 Million; Share Price Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 2,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 22 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 2,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 942,462 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 227.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 70,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 101,231 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 30,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.01. About 729,262 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $206,921 was bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10,522 shares to 10,644 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 22,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 38.24 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 9,795 shares to 6,968 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lmp Cap & Income Fd Inc (SCD) by 36,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,414 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK).

