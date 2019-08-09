Lenox Wealth Management Lowered By $549,103 Its Cubesmart (CUBE) Position; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased Cubesmart (CUBE) stake by 98.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 17,713 shares as Cubesmart (CUBE)’s stock rose 5.37%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 321 shares with $10,000 value, down from 18,034 last quarter. Cubesmart now has $6.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 592,738 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C

Among 3 analysts covering Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bonavista Energy had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Altacorp. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. See Bonavista Energy Corporation (TSE:BNP) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $1.5 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Sell New Target: $1 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Sell New Target: $1.2 Maintain

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.76M for 20.44 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased Ishares Mbs (MBB) stake by 47,278 shares to 67,591 valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG) stake by 119,019 shares and now owns 119,136 shares. Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers holds 0.21% or 2.31M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 322,603 shares. 3.16 million were accumulated by Aew Capital Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Pggm has 0.76% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 321 shares. Invesco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 2.22 million shares. Stephens Ar has 54,460 shares. Qs Invsts owns 36,374 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 91 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Com reported 10,400 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 318,746 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 178,315 shares. Navellier And Associate holds 69,908 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1.46M shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake.

