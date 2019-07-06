Lenox Wealth Management Lowered Align Technology (ALGN) Position By $591,872; Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Has 0.91 Sentiment

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 2,176 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock rose 29.33%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 22 shares with $6,000 value, down from 2,198 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $21.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $273.29. About 657,374 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.52, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 31 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 34 trimmed and sold positions in Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 24.16 million shares, down from 24.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 24 Increased: 21 New Position: 10.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 135,833 shares traded. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) has declined 1.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.63% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $49,777 activity.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. The company has market cap of $886.08 million. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the real estate sector including REITs.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund for 383,326 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 2.33 million shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.33% invested in the company for 472,628 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.2% in the stock. Cls Investments Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 780,272 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Align Technology had 12 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ALGN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa (HENKY) stake by 116,032 shares to 154,209 valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Mbs (MBB) stake by 47,278 shares and now owns 67,591 shares. Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerg Markets Bond (EMB) was raised too.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 13.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $90.41 million for 60.46 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Partner Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 1.1% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 16,000 shares. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 27,618 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Kistler reported 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 11,824 shares. Hilton Ltd Co reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 6,082 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Hartford Mngmt owns 7,879 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 6,924 shares. Melvin Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 18,156 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity. Tay Julie also sold $318,228 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares.