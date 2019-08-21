Lenox Wealth Management Lifted Position in Newell Brands (NWL); As Cm Fin (CMFN) Stock Rose, Caxton Cut Its Position by $1.20 Million

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 4,361 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 13/04/2018 – @gcbioinv TMB and PD-L1 largely unrelated in NSCLC (per CM-026 NEJM paper); 16/05/2018 – BJP’S YEDDYURAPPA TO TAKE OATH AS KARNATAK CM ON THURSDAY: DD; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CREMER SAYS CM HOSPITALAR WILL MAKE BUYOUT OFFER TO MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, REQUEST DELIST COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 03/04/2018 – VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE SA VRKP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 27/05/2018 – IRAN EXPORTS 18M CM/D OF NATGAS TO IRAQ, 30M TO TURKEY: ILNA; 25/04/2018 – CM Finance Schedules Earnings Release of Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance Group; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to Tripura cadre on CM’s request

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 61820.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 38,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 39,010 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 2.47 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH STARBOARD ON NEWELL STAKE; 20/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board withdraw after Icahn move; 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN CALLS NEWELL’S ICAHN AGREEMENT A `DEAL WITH THE DEVIL’; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 CORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight –Update; 03/04/2018 – ASTROS AND JOSTENS UNVEIL 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS IN SPECIAL PREGAME CEREMONY; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEST WITH STARBOARD; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Core Equity Adds CSRA, Exits Newell Brands

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.40 million for 7.22 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,176 shares to 22 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Mth T by 7,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).