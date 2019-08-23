Lenox Wealth Management Increases Stake in Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM); Hitchwood Capital Management LP Decreased Illumina (ILMN) Position by $16.43 Million; Market Value Declined

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 18395.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 27,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 27,373 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670,000, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 37,516 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $287.05. About 130,386 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 132,877 shares to 194 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 17,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Incorporated invested in 20,641 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Asset Management One holds 0.13% or 77,082 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,125 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,147 shares. Pinnacle Partners Inc reported 1,133 shares stake. Duquesne Family Office Lc accumulated 171,800 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 337 shares. First Mercantile Communication invested in 2,831 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Charter Tru holds 4,177 shares. Ashford invested in 0.04% or 890 shares. Aperio Gp Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 974 shares. Da Davidson & Commerce holds 0% or 712 shares. Johnson Group, Wisconsin-based fund reported 80 shares.

