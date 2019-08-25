Lenox Wealth Management Increases Holding in Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM); Oshkosh Com (OSK) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $555,000 as Stock Value Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 18395.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 27,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 27,373 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670,000, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 363,818 shares traded or 6.27% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp Com (OSK) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 13,425 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 20,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 398,704 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 356,559 shares. 90,210 are owned by Service Automobile Association. Lodge Hill Capital Lc has invested 7.57% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Cibc World Inc stated it has 18,024 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Limited owns 6,242 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 480,625 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 385 are held by First Interstate National Bank & Trust. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company stated it has 112 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 13,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 13,200 shares. Opus Cap Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). First Manhattan reported 50 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt LP has 0.2% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 11,762 shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 200,829 shares to 704,499 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc Com (NYSE:TWTR) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 132,741 shares to 105 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 103,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,477 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Etf (LQD).