Lenox Wealth Management Increased By $650,433 Its Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co LTD (SHI) Position; Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Covered By 1 Bulls

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI) stake by 4537.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc acquired 13,839 shares as Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI)’s stock declined 21.68%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 14,144 shares with $675,000 value, up from 305 last quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd now has $6.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 3,051 shares traded. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 43.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 06/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical $SHI Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.14; 11/04/2018 – SINOPEC ENGINEERING GROUP CO – DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$10.60 FROM HK$9.40; 20/05/2018 – Platts: Sinopec’s Shanghai refinery set to capture healthy Asian gasoil margins; 08/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Kantons Holdings Ltd; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TO HAVE 60 BCM ANNUAL GAS SUPPLY CAPACITY BY 2023; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Sinopec USA turns copper buyer to supply China operations; 17/04/2018 – SINOPEC ENGINEERING GROUP CO LTD – QTRLY TOTAL VALUE OF NEW CONTRACTS ENTERED INTO BY GROUP RMB26.882 BLN, UP 363.6%; 10/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec plans to cut Saudi crude oil imports loading in May by 40 percent, an official from the company’s trading arm Unipec said; 30/05/2018 – SINOPEC’s Lubricant Overseas Market Development Enters A New Journey

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Commercial (NYSE:ACRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ares Commercial had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by BTIG Research. See Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,604 are owned by Mackenzie Financial. First Republic Investment owns 11,425 shares. 396,574 are owned by Nomura. Caxton Assocs L P holds 23,641 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Ameriprise Financial owns 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 74,825 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 14,188 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc, a California-based fund reported 545 shares. D E Shaw And Commerce has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 548 shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 0.01% or 88,600 shares. Parkside Fincl Bankshares owns 716 shares. Regions Corp stated it has 1,000 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 1,081 shares.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $436.21 million. It provides a range of financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It has a 11.36 P/E ratio. The firm originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $200,035 activity. Benjamin William Stephen bought $50,039 worth of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) on Wednesday, March 6. 9,730 shares were bought by April Rand Scott, worth $149,996.

