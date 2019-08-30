Lenox Wealth Management Holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Has Lowered by $3.99 Million as Share Price Declined; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Lowered Stake by $435,575

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 132,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 133,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 266,580 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: LaSalle Hasn’t Responded to Revised Proposal, Continues to Refuse to Negotiate Agreement to Combine; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED IMPLIED OFFER IS 5.8% ABOVE ORIGINAL OFFER; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q EPS 29c; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – LASALLE TO HAVE RIGHT TO A 30-DAY GO-SHOP PERIOD FOR ALTERNATIVE DEAL, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY MATCHING & INFORMATION RIGHTS; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Issues Statement in Response to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Revised Unsolicited Proposal; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letters to LaSalle Hotel Properties Proposing Merger

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $98.58. About 653,877 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 260,345 shares to 260,371 shares, valued at $13.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (NYSE:SHI) by 13,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerg Markets Bond (EMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 2,614 shares. State Street Corporation reported 7.52M shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors owns 20,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 11,040 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Citadel Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 8,504 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny holds 0.27% or 60,187 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Phocas Corp invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 1.51% stake. Moreover, Proshare Lc has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 54,545 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 2.22 million are owned by Heitman Real Secs Limited Company. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.04% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 5,453 shares.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $104.51 million for 8.38 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.02B for 10.58 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.