Lenox Wealth Management Holding in Essex Property Trust (ESS) Trimmed by $348,090; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Cut Position

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) by 95.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 1,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 53 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15,000, down from 1,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Essex Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $309.91. About 52,836 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 5,516 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 6,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $515.91. About 73,827 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 19,425 shares to 38,010 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 54.65 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 5.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $218.63M for 23.41 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.60% negative EPS growth.