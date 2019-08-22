Lenox Wealth Management Has Upped Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Holding by $653,400; Market Value Declined; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $2.06 Million

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 18395.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 27,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 27,373 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670,000, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 380,957 shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 1,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 3,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $7.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.76. About 1.81M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 24/05/2018 – AMAZON AWS LAUNCHES INNOVATION CENTER IN XI’AN, CHINA: XINHUA; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,500 shares to 134,636 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,189 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,349 were accumulated by Sigma Counselors. Halsey Assoc Ct stated it has 3.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications Limited invested in 2.46% or 16,354 shares. Chatham Gp Incorporated holds 241 shares. First Manhattan reported 8,597 shares. Exchange Cap Inc has invested 2.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brookstone Mgmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 525 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Inc Lc invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinebridge Invs Lp has 1.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,020 shares. Blackhill Cap invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zeke Limited Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,626 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & reported 639 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 160,419 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 1.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).