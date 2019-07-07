Lenox Wealth Management Has Upped Its Simon Property Group (SPG) Holding by $325,780; Tnb Financial Has Trimmed Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Stock Value Rose

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4589.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, up from 39 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $162.96. About 906,447 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million. 1.21 million The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 16,677 shares to 221,558 shares, valued at $11.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of stated it has 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.1% or 2,994 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 150,295 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,762 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 3.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5.04 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Profund Advsrs stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sigma Planning Corp owns 70,325 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns holds 0.85% or 20,712 shares. Connors Investor Serv Inc owns 13,264 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.11% or 25,042 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 945,672 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Company stated it has 92,652 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Parkside Retail Bank has invested 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 390 shares.

