Lenox Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding in Sun Communities (SUI) by $308,329 as Shares Rose; Alpine Associates Management Has Boosted Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position by $37.81 Million

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 275.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 2,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 3,533 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, up from 942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.93. About 293,839 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 787,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.40 million, up from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Ltd accumulated 659,211 shares. Asset Management One Ltd has 201,344 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). M&T Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 8,098 shares. Comerica National Bank invested in 19,104 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp accumulated 283,897 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 15,762 shares. Westpac has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 1,900 are owned by Zwj Invest Counsel Inc. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Oppenheimer holds 3,100 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Suntrust Banks reported 32,154 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc owns 3,533 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc Incorporated owns 75,509 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 10,029 shares to 123 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 38,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 586,000 shares. Peddock Advsrs Limited Company reported 76 shares. Gam Ag owns 8,138 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 66,817 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 0.21% or 10,018 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone holds 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 28 shares. Oak Ridge Investments owns 0.66% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 210,870 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.01% or 6,405 shares. S Muoio & Lc holds 7.65% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 170,500 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc has 36,418 shares. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 36,738 shares. Mariner Llc holds 4,096 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0.06% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Franklin Inc owns 47,405 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.