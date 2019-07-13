Lenox Wealth Management Has Trimmed Prologis (PLD) Position by $1.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Cut Stake

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 9.10M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 80.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 18,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 22,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 3.07M shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Corporation has invested 1.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 854,349 shares. Kwmg Ltd Co has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.86% or 5.23 million shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 8,215 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corp holds 3,764 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ssi Invest Management holds 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 3,038 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amp Cap Ltd stated it has 297,415 shares. Synovus Financial holds 16,566 shares. Blb&B Ltd Llc holds 0.46% or 58,683 shares. Moreover, Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.17% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 107,672 shares. Strs Ohio owns 648,589 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. On Monday, June 10 Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 37,460 shares. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was made by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.04 million for 11.97 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1,790 shares to 1,829 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerg Markets Bond (EMB) by 21,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $485.71 million for 25.98 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Oh accumulated 0.02% or 21,861 shares. 124,781 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 11,580 shares. 7,952 were reported by Synovus Fincl. Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Washington Trust Savings Bank, Washington-based fund reported 55,719 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 16,896 shares. Garland Capital Mngmt Inc reported 65,520 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.17% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cap Fund Management holds 0.01% or 11,462 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,668 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,148 shares. 36,649 are owned by Amica Mutual Commerce. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 83,210 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 0% or 46,091 shares.