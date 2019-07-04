Lenox Wealth Management Has Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake By $6.45 Million; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV)

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, February 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SERV in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. See ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research 53.0000

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $48 New Target: $53 Maintain

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $49 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $39 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $39 Maintain

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 12.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 62,045 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 454,091 shares with $47.25M value, down from 516,136 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $288.71B valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 26.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, June 28. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 8 by Bank of America. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was upgraded by Berenberg. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG) stake by 119,019 shares to 119,136 valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 38,947 shares and now owns 39,010 shares. Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) was raised too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price. $99,936 worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789 on Monday, February 4. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100 on Monday, January 28. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Trust Co has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rh Dinel Counsel Inc invested in 0.28% or 2,743 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 5.54 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Truepoint accumulated 273,356 shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Company holds 31,987 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Leavell Investment Management holds 0.59% or 50,355 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsrs reported 186,647 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Cls Limited Company reported 2,643 shares. 465,260 were reported by Qs Invsts Ltd Co. Mercer Capital Advisers stated it has 55,094 shares or 3.85% of all its holdings. Intact Mngmt Inc invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc holds 0.25% or 6,313 shares. Independent Invsts reported 2.55% stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,808 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 635,283 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141

