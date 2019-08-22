Lenox Wealth Management Has Trimmed Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake By $2.44 Million; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Sentiment Is 1.04

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 122 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 117 sold and decreased their stock positions in Aspen Technology Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 62.85 million shares, down from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Aspen Technology Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 94 Increased: 82 New Position: 40.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 98.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 10,029 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 123 shares with $30,000 value, down from 10,152 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $26.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $300.98. About 469,777 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) stake by 27,225 shares to 27,373 valued at $670,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerg Markets Bond (EMB) stake by 21,072 shares and now owns 21,194 shares. Ishares Mbs (MBB) was raised too.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fleetcor Sees Many Opportunities For Growth – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR Announces Appointment of Veteran Leader to Group Operating Role – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies has $305 highest and $24000 lowest target. $273.40’s average target is -9.16% below currents $300.98 stock price. Fleetcor Technologies had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 34,139 shares. Dupont has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 19,935 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,270 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Lc. Macquarie Group holds 8,957 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.46% or 103,270 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Inc holds 1,561 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,647 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 483,399 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Mercantile stated it has 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 55,716 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 269,867 shares. First Personal Finance has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 17,236 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 6.39% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. for 907,663 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 5.06 million shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Investment Management Group Llc has 1.63% invested in the company for 765,092 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,800 shares.

The stock increased 1.29% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 146,763 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.52 billion. It operates through two divisions, Subscription and Software, and Services. It has a 36.74 P/E ratio. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.