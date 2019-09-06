Lenox Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Essex Property Trust (ESS) Stake; PROBI AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (PBBIF) SI Decreased By 33.33%

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) stake by 95.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 1,230 shares as Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)’s stock rose 6.54%. The Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 53 shares with $15,000 value, down from 1,283 last quarter. Essex Property Trust Inc now has $21.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $324.72. About 221,064 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions; 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection

Among 5 analysts covering Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Essex Property Trust has $33500 highest and $29200 lowest target. $305.67’s average target is -5.87% below currents $324.72 stock price. Essex Property Trust had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by BTIG Research on Thursday, August 15 to “Buy”. The stock of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG) stake by 119,019 shares to 119,136 valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerg Markets Bond (EMB) stake by 21,072 shares and now owns 21,194 shares. Momo Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 EPS, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $217.84 million for 24.23 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,521 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 11,436 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust reported 115 shares stake. Gideon Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.79% or 7,681 shares in its portfolio. American Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.18% or 1,128 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc accumulated 111,561 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bamco Ny owns 268 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 6 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Com Of Vermont owns 0.03% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 1,263 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Shelton reported 238 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Eii Capital has invested 1.45% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).